Janesville’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel clinicians are in demand. If you’ve got Cath Lab experience, there’s solid money on the table right now.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

Start date: 11/30/2026

Pay: $3,324 per week (package based on 10-hour shifts; tax-free stipends for those who qualify)

This role is for an experienced Cath Lab Technologist (1+ year, no new grads) looking for a 13-week assignment with guaranteed hours, day 1 medical, dental, and vision, 401(k), and weekly or daily pay. HCS 24/7 also offers lodging and meals per diem, travel expense allowance, license reimbursement, holiday pay, free CEUs, and 24/7 clinical and customer support.

Note: The same Cath Lab Tech opening appears under several job IDs; details are the same, so start with the posting above and confirm specifics with the recruiter.

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Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.