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🍽️ Multiple Food & Coffee Jobs in Janesville, WI Hiring Now
Janesville’s food scene is busy right now—restaurants and grocery cafes are staffing up for steady traffic all day long. If you like fast-paced work, friendly faces, and free food smells, these are worth a look.
Prep Cook
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Janesville, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help prep Texas Roadhouse’s made-from-scratch menu—reading prep sheets, following recipes, and keeping the kitchen clean and organized. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, and a strong benefits package after one year make this a solid long-term kitchen role.
Coffee Shop Department Manager
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Janesville, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run one of Hy-Vee’s busiest hangout spots—lead the coffee shop team, handle scheduling, ordering, and displays, and keep service fast and friendly. Good fit if you like managing people, staying organized, and owning a department’s results.
Starbucks Coffee Lead
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Janesville, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Coffee Shop Manager and lead the baristas inside Hy-Vee’s Starbucks. You’ll jump between making drinks, helping customers, training staff, and keeping the area clean and stocked—great if you love coffee and want a step up from a basic barista role.
If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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