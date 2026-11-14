Janesville’s food scene is busy right now—restaurants and grocery cafes are staffing up for steady traffic all day long. If you like fast-paced work, friendly faces, and free food smells, these are worth a look.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help prep Texas Roadhouse’s made-from-scratch menu—reading prep sheets, following recipes, and keeping the kitchen clean and organized. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, and a strong benefits package after one year make this a solid long-term kitchen role.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run one of Hy-Vee’s busiest hangout spots—lead the coffee shop team, handle scheduling, ordering, and displays, and keep service fast and friendly. Good fit if you like managing people, staying organized, and owning a department’s results.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Coffee Shop Manager and lead the baristas inside Hy-Vee’s Starbucks. You’ll jump between making drinks, helping customers, training staff, and keeping the area clean and stocked—great if you love coffee and want a step up from a basic barista role.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.