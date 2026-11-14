Janesville’s trades scene is busy right now—good news if you like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Pieper Electric, Inc.

Pieper Electric, Inc. Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install, maintain, and repair electrical systems on a mix of projects while working to current codes and safety standards. Great fit if you have 4+ years’ experience or a technical program plus 2 years, know your way around high-voltage work, and want steady field work with a strong safety culture.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces—interiors, exteriors, waxing, and polishing. You’ll need your own detailing gear, a valid driver’s license, and reliable transportation, plus the ability to work on your feet and manage your own schedule.

Employer: Vontier / ANGI Energy Systems LLC

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Industrial painting role focused on priming and finishing steel parts with 2-part urethane systems, checking mil thickness, and doing touch-up on assembled stations. Requires a high school diploma or GED plus related training/experience, ability to wear a respirator, lift up to 70 lbs, and work around moving equipment in a loud shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.