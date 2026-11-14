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🔧 Janesville Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Janesville has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces looking sharp.
Maintenance Supervisor – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Robert Half (for a manufacturing facility)
- Location: Janesville, WI
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a maintenance team on second shift, keeping production equipment running and safe. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years of maintenance leadership in manufacturing and like a mix of hands-on work, troubleshooting, and coaching techs.
Porter
- Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass
- Location: Janesville, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18–$22+ per hour, based on experience
Keep the shop, office, and grounds clean and tidy while also washing and moving customer vehicles. Comes with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and more for someone reliable with a valid driver’s license.
Property Maintenance Worker
- Employer: Wisconsin Property Managers
- Location: Janesville, WI (in-person, local properties)
- Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week
- Salary: $23–$28 per hour to start, based on experience
Hands-on role doing repairs, maintenance, and installs at homes and managed properties across the area. Includes health insurance, 401(k) with 3% employer contribution, company vehicle and tools, PTO, and room to grow if you’re organized and experienced in building or trades work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how flexible they are.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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