Janesville has a nice mix of front-line and leadership roles in customer service and retail right now. Good options here whether you want steady full-time or a flexible, mission-focused part-time job.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle inbound and outbound calls, answer questions, and help patients with their medical product and service needs. You’ll enter orders, update customer info, and support compliance with physician directions using a computer-based system.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: At least 5 days from posting date

Lead the day-to-day operations of a Best Buy store or small group of stores, focusing on both customer and employee experience. You’ll guide a team, drive sales and performance, manage expenses and revenue, and get access to benefits like competitive pay, employee discounts, and retirement resources.

Employer: The Salvation Army USA Central Territory

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Part-time (about 24 hours/week)

Pay: $13.00 per hour

Work at The Salvation Army Thrift Store greeting donors, processing and sorting donations, and keeping the area clean and organized. This role offers paid training, prorated vacation and sick time, a retirement plan, and the chance to support local community programs while building retail skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or duty that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.