Janesville has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet you.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Husky mix

German Shepherd Dog / Husky mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

(no adoption fee listed) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Janesville, WI)

About Lobo:

Lobo is a sweet senior boy who has already been through a lot of changes in his life. He was his grandpa’s dog, and his current owner took him in after his grandpa passed away. Despite all the transitions, Lobo is described as very nice and good with kids and other dogs.

He does have separation anxiety, so he would do best with someone who works from home or is home most of the time and can give him the steady, calm company he needs.

👉 Meet Lobo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $230

Shelter: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

Phone: (608) 752-5622

Sully is an adult mixed-breed dog with a handsome brown coat, waiting at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin for his new family. For full details on his personality, training, and what kind of home he needs, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $230

Shelter: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

Phone: (608) 752-5622

Moana is an adult mixed-breed girl with a rich brown coat, also waiting at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. The shelter can share more about her temperament, energy level, and what kind of home will help her thrive.

👉 Meet Moana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Janesville, WI, please consider visiting Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin or reaching out to Lobo’s private owner through his listing. Sharing these dogs’ profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.