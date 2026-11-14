Janesville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands‑on patient care to leadership roles. If you’re licensed and ready to grow, there are a few solid openings worth a look.

Employer: Marigold Speech

Marigold Speech Location: Janesville, WI (on‑site clinic + mobile swallow studies)

(on‑site clinic + mobile swallow studies) Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Therapist‑owned clinic focused on evidence‑based, person‑centered care for communication and swallowing disorders. You’ll handle evaluations, treatment plans, documentation, and join mobile swallow studies, with strong professional autonomy and a collaborative team.

Employer: VitalCore Health Strategies

Location: Rock County Jail, Janesville, WI

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

RN‑only leadership role managing the on‑site health services department in a correctional setting. You’ll oversee staffing, budget, compliance, and operations, with annual incentive bonus, PTO, 401(k), and full medical/dental/vision benefits.

Note: This same job also appears on Indeed; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full‑time, days with call rotation

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm or 7:30am–4:00pm

Monday–Friday, Pay range: $33.12 – $49.68/hour

Day‑shift IR role doing patient prep, imaging, contrast injections, and procedure support with ARRT and VI certification required. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, tuition/certification reimbursement, retirement, and more) in a large regional health system.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full‑time

Pay range: $95,000 – $145,000 (posting also lists $85,280 – $144,976)

Join a busy cardiology team with office practice plus hospital rounding, EPIC EMR, and strong referral networks. Role includes sign‑on bonus, malpractice with tail, CME/licensure/membership reimbursement, 403(b) match from day one, and full health benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.