Janesville’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly. Here are a few standout roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the General Merchandise department at Hy-Vee, setting the tone for customer service, clean aisles, and strong sales. You’ll hire and train staff, plan displays and promotions, manage inventory and pricing, and keep the department running smoothly in a fast-paced grocery setting.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy auto parts store while growing your leadership skills. You’ll coach the team, drive sales, manage inventory and cash handling, and make sure customers get that “WOW!” service—plus access to benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, discounts, and career growth paths.

Employer: Blain's Farm & Fleet (Blain Supply, Inc.)

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Starting at $18.00/hr (may vary with experience)

Great fit if you like both retail and behind-the-scenes planning. You’ll build planograms using Photoshop and Excel, analyze sales to place products on shelves, manage product samples, and sometimes travel to stores for resets—plus benefits after 91 days, holidays and birthday off, and a store discount.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.