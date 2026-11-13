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🐱 Sweet Janesville Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Janesville, WI? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for someone to bring them home and love them forever.
Madea
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
- Phone: (608) 752-5622
Madea is a beautiful orange adult kitty looking for a calm, loving home to call her own. Her adoption fee includes standard vet care through the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
👉 Meet Madea and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $135
- Shelter: Friends of Noah-WI
Milo is a tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up with a family who will keep him safe and loved indoors.
👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mashed Potatoes
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
- Phone: (608) 752-5622
Mashed Potatoes is a brown/chocolate kitten with a very memorable name and an even more memorable face. He’s ready for a safe, indoor home where he can play, nap, and grow.
👉 Meet Mashed Potatoes and apply to adopt on adoptapet
George
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly White
- Adoption Fee: $80 (Adoption Guarantee Fund cat)
- Shelter: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
- Phone: (608) 752-5622
George is part of the Adoption Guarantee Fund. His fee helps cover extra vet care—neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, and a registered microchip—and also supports other animals who need more time to find homes. He’s a mostly white young cat who’s sure to catch your eye.
👉 Meet George and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nessie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
- Phone: (608) 752-5622
Nessie is a lovely gray adult cat hoping for a quiet, steady home. Her adoption fee through the Humane Society includes standard vetting so she can start her new life on the right paw.
👉 Meet Nessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lilly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Friends of Noah-WI
Lilly is a young orange kitty with a bright, sunny coat. She’s ready to settle into a forever home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Lilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Muffin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
- Phone: (608) 752-5622
Muffin is a brown/chocolate kitten looking for a family to grow up with. She’ll need plenty of playtime, gentle handling, and indoor safety as she learns about the world.
👉 Meet Muffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Janesville, WI, please consider visiting Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin or Friends of Noah-WI, calling about a cat that caught your eye, or sharing this list with friends and neighbors. Every share helps these cats get one step closer to a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.