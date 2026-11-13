Looking for a new feline friend in Janesville, WI? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

Phone: (608) 752-5622

Madea is a beautiful orange adult kitty looking for a calm, loving home to call her own. Her adoption fee includes standard vet care through the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

👉 Meet Madea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $135

Shelter: Friends of Noah-WI

Milo is a tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up with a family who will keep him safe and loved indoors.

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

Phone: (608) 752-5622

Mashed Potatoes is a brown/chocolate kitten with a very memorable name and an even more memorable face. He’s ready for a safe, indoor home where he can play, nap, and grow.

👉 Meet Mashed Potatoes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption Fee: $80 (Adoption Guarantee Fund cat)

(Adoption Guarantee Fund cat) Shelter: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

Phone: (608) 752-5622

George is part of the Adoption Guarantee Fund. His fee helps cover extra vet care—neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, and a registered microchip—and also supports other animals who need more time to find homes. He’s a mostly white young cat who’s sure to catch your eye.

👉 Meet George and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

Phone: (608) 752-5622

Nessie is a lovely gray adult cat hoping for a quiet, steady home. Her adoption fee through the Humane Society includes standard vetting so she can start her new life on the right paw.

👉 Meet Nessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Friends of Noah-WI

Lilly is a young orange kitty with a bright, sunny coat. She’s ready to settle into a forever home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Lilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

Phone: (608) 752-5622

Muffin is a brown/chocolate kitten looking for a family to grow up with. She’ll need plenty of playtime, gentle handling, and indoor safety as she learns about the world.

👉 Meet Muffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Janesville, WI, please consider visiting Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin or Friends of Noah-WI, calling about a cat that caught your eye, or sharing this list with friends and neighbors. Every share helps these cats get one step closer to a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.