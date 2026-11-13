Janesville has some solid transportation roles right now, especially if you like physical work and being out on the road or on the rails.

Here are a couple of strong options worth a look:

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.20/hour, paid weekly

Home-based in Janesville with a 4–5 day work week, this role has you driving a tractor trailer or straight truck to deliver food products to customers. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth opportunities if you want to build a long-term driving career.

Employer: Watco

Watco Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on outdoor job helping inspect, repair, and maintain railroad tracks to keep trains moving safely. Watco offers paid on-the-job training, chances to learn conductor/engineer skills, and clear paths to move up through their training programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, route, or training perk that fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.