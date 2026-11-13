Janesville’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with several spots looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like working with guests and don’t mind staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Holiday Inn Express and Suites Location: Janesville, WI (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (about 10–30 hours/week, flexible)

(about 10–30 hours/week, flexible) Pay: $14.00/hour

Help set up and break down weddings, banquets, and special events—moving tables and chairs, helping the bar, washing dishes, and keeping spaces clean. Great if you want flexible evening/weekend work and like staying busy behind the scenes.

Employer: Sandwich Bar

Location: Janesville, WI (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (about 15–25 hours/week)

(about 15–25 hours/week) Pay: $10.00 – $30.00/hour (depends on experience/tips)

(depends on experience/tips) Benefits: Paid training

Mix drinks, serve food, and take care of guests while using a modern POS system (TOAST). Good fit if you’ve worked in restaurants or bars before and want a tipped role where busy shifts can boost your pay.

Employer: Marriott International – TownePlace Suites

Location: 2706 Pontiac Place, Janesville, WI 53545

Type: Part-time, overnight

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401k, DailyPay, paid training, PTO, hotel & restaurant discounts, referral program

Overnight front desk role where you check guests in and out, run nightly reports, handle payments, and act as the manager on duty. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, can stay alert all night, and want part-time hours with solid hotel benefits.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.