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🏥 Several Janesville Healthcare Jobs, Many at $70K+
Janesville’s hospital scene is busy right now, with lots of nursing and surgical roles open plus a few high-paying travel gigs. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or extra PRN work, there’s a good mix here.
Travel Cardiac Cath Lab / EP Technologist – $3,450/week
Employer: LeaderStat
Location: Janesville, WI – Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center
Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract
Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hr shifts, M–F days with limited call
Pay: Up to $3,449.60 per week (estimate)
If you’re an experienced Radiation/Cath Lab Technologist, this travel contract offers strong weekly pay plus benefits like weekly direct deposit, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision.
Registered Nurse, Intermediate Care/Stepdown – Nights
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week
Shift: Nights
Pay: $34.45 – $51.68/hour
Care for higher-acuity patients in a stepdown setting, with strong RN pay and a full benefits package, including PTO, tuition reimbursement, and on-demand pay.
Registered Nurse, Ortho/Neuro Unit – Evening Shift
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week
Shift: Second shift
Pay: $34.45 – $51.68/hour
Great fit if you like musculoskeletal and neuro patients and want steady evenings with benefits and room to grow toward your BSN.
Registered Nurse, Ortho/Neuro Unit – Nights
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week
Shift: Nights
Pay: $34.45 – $51.68/hour
Night RN role on a busy Ortho/Neuro floor, with differentials plus full Mercyhealth benefits and shared-governance involvement.
RN – ER/ED, Nights (Travel/Contract)
Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week
Shift: 3x12 nights
Pay: $2,264/week
Night-shift ER contract for experienced RNs who can handle fast-paced emergencies, with weekly pay and full travel-style benefits.
Registered Nurse, Operating Room – PRN
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: PRN
Shift: Variable
Pay: $34.45 – $51.68/hour
Perfect if you’re an experienced OR RN wanting flexible, as-needed shifts while keeping access to a solid regional health system.
Surgical Technologist, Operating Room – PM Shift
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: Part-time, 20 hrs/week
Shift: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
Pay: $22.73 – $34.10/hour
Entry-level-friendly scrub tech role with PM hours, ideal if you’re newly out of a CAAHEP-accredited program and want OR experience.
Surgical Tech First Assist Coordinator – Variable Shift
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
Shift: Variable
Pay: $32.47 – $48.70/hour
Lead-level First Assist role combining hands-on OR work with coordinating, training, and supervising other first assists across the department.
Registered Nurse, Gastroenterology – Variable Shifts
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
Shift: Variable
Pay: $34.45 – $51.68/hour
Clinic/procedure-focused GI nursing with regular hours, strong pay, and the chance to build specialty skills in endoscopy and GI care.
Education Coordinator, Sterile Processing – Days
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI (system-wide role)
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
Shift: Days
Pay: $22.73 – $32.96/hour
If you’re a seasoned SPD pro with multiple certifications, this education role lets you design training, lead audits, and standardize sterile processing across the system.
Surgical Technologist, Cardiac – Days
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
Shift: Days
Pay: $23.65 – $35.48/hour
Day-shift cardiac OR tech role, great if you want to specialize in heart cases and work closely with a consistent surgical team.
Surgical Technologist, General/Trauma OR – Variable Shifts
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: Full-time, 32 hrs/week
Shift: Variable
Pay: $22.73 – $35.48/hour
High-exposure trauma and general surgery scrub role with varied shifts and chances to mentor students and newer techs.
Echo Technician, Cardiac Unit – Days
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
Shift: Days
Pay: $35.85 – $53.77/hour
Perform adult echo, stress, and TEE studies with strong hourly pay, working closely with cardiologists and caring for patients across all ages.
Occupational Therapist Assistant – Weekends PRN
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: PRN, 1 weekend day/month
Shift: Weekends
Pay: $32.00/hour
Nice side-gig for a COTA who wants to keep skills sharp and pick up extra income with very limited required hours.
Registered Nurse, Operating Room – Variable Shifts
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week
Shift: Variable
Pay: $34.45 – $60.87/hour
Core OR RN role with strong top-end pay, on-call opportunities, and full benefits in a busy surgical department.
Registered Nurse, Medical Unit – Nights
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week
Shift: Nights
Pay: $34.45 – $51.68/hour
General med-surg night position with solid pay, PTO, and lots of variety in patient conditions.
Surgical Technologist, CVOR – Variable Shifts
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
Shift: Variable
Pay: $22.73 – $35.48/hour
Specialized CVOR scrub role for those who want complex heart and vascular cases plus mentoring opportunities.
Licensed Practical Nurse, Medical Unit – Nights
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week
Shift: Nights
Pay: $23.18 – $37.10/hour
Night LPN role on an inpatient medical unit, focused on direct patient care, meds, and supporting the RN care plan.
Surgical Technologist, Neuro – Days
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
Shift: Days
Pay: $22.73 – $34.10/hour
Day-shift neuro OR tech role for those who like complex brain and spine cases and want a stable weekday schedule.
Registered Nurse, Medical Unit – Second Shift
Employer: Mercyhealth
Location: Janesville, WI
Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week
Shift: Second shift
Pay: $34.45 – $51.68/hour
Part-time med-surg RN spot with afternoon/evening hours—good if you want benefits and flexibility without full-time nights.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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