🏥 Several Janesville Healthcare Jobs, Many at $70K+

Janesville’s hospital scene is busy right now, with lots of nursing and surgical roles open plus a few high-paying travel gigs. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or extra PRN work, there’s a good mix here.

Employer: LeaderStat

Location: Janesville, WI – Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hr shifts, M–F days with limited call

Pay: Up to $3,449.60 per week (estimate)

If you’re an experienced Radiation/Cath Lab Technologist, this travel contract offers strong weekly pay plus benefits like weekly direct deposit, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week

Shift: Nights

Pay: $34.45 – $51.68/hour

Care for higher-acuity patients in a stepdown setting, with strong RN pay and a full benefits package, including PTO, tuition reimbursement, and on-demand pay.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week

Shift: Second shift

Pay: $34.45 – $51.68/hour

Great fit if you like musculoskeletal and neuro patients and want steady evenings with benefits and room to grow toward your BSN.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week

Shift: Nights

Pay: $34.45 – $51.68/hour

Night RN role on a busy Ortho/Neuro floor, with differentials plus full Mercyhealth benefits and shared-governance involvement.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week

Shift: 3x12 nights

Pay: $2,264/week

Night-shift ER contract for experienced RNs who can handle fast-paced emergencies, with weekly pay and full travel-style benefits.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: PRN

Shift: Variable

Pay: $34.45 – $51.68/hour

Perfect if you’re an experienced OR RN wanting flexible, as-needed shifts while keeping access to a solid regional health system.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Part-time, 20 hrs/week

Shift: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Pay: $22.73 – $34.10/hour

Entry-level-friendly scrub tech role with PM hours, ideal if you’re newly out of a CAAHEP-accredited program and want OR experience.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Shift: Variable

Pay: $32.47 – $48.70/hour

Lead-level First Assist role combining hands-on OR work with coordinating, training, and supervising other first assists across the department.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Shift: Variable

Pay: $34.45 – $51.68/hour

Clinic/procedure-focused GI nursing with regular hours, strong pay, and the chance to build specialty skills in endoscopy and GI care.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI (system-wide role)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Shift: Days

Pay: $22.73 – $32.96/hour

If you’re a seasoned SPD pro with multiple certifications, this education role lets you design training, lead audits, and standardize sterile processing across the system.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Shift: Days

Pay: $23.65 – $35.48/hour

Day-shift cardiac OR tech role, great if you want to specialize in heart cases and work closely with a consistent surgical team.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time, 32 hrs/week

Shift: Variable

Pay: $22.73 – $35.48/hour

High-exposure trauma and general surgery scrub role with varied shifts and chances to mentor students and newer techs.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Shift: Days

Pay: $35.85 – $53.77/hour

Perform adult echo, stress, and TEE studies with strong hourly pay, working closely with cardiologists and caring for patients across all ages.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: PRN, 1 weekend day/month

Shift: Weekends

Pay: $32.00/hour

Nice side-gig for a COTA who wants to keep skills sharp and pick up extra income with very limited required hours.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week

Shift: Variable

Pay: $34.45 – $60.87/hour

Core OR RN role with strong top-end pay, on-call opportunities, and full benefits in a busy surgical department.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week

Shift: Nights

Pay: $34.45 – $51.68/hour

General med-surg night position with solid pay, PTO, and lots of variety in patient conditions.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Shift: Variable

Pay: $22.73 – $35.48/hour

Specialized CVOR scrub role for those who want complex heart and vascular cases plus mentoring opportunities.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week

Shift: Nights

Pay: $23.18 – $37.10/hour

Night LPN role on an inpatient medical unit, focused on direct patient care, meds, and supporting the RN care plan.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Shift: Days

Pay: $22.73 – $34.10/hour

Day-shift neuro OR tech role for those who like complex brain and spine cases and want a stable weekday schedule.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week

Shift: Second shift

Pay: $34.45 – $51.68/hour

Part-time med-surg RN spot with afternoon/evening hours—good if you want benefits and flexibility without full-time nights.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.