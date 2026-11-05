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💰 Several Accounting & Finance Openings Around Janesville
Janesville has some solid finance and accounting roles right now, from hands-on payroll to leading a full accounting team. If you’re numbers-focused and detail-driven, this is a good moment to look.
Accounting Manager
- Employer: Express Employment Professionals (for a local manufacturer)
- Location: Janesville, WI (in-office)
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: $60,000 – $80,000/year + full benefits
Lead the accounting function for a local manufacturer using Microsoft Dynamics 365. You’ll handle reporting to corporate, payroll, audits, and oversee an Accounting Assistant, with a small slice of HR work and room for advancement.
Payroll Specialist
- Employer: Blain's Farm & Fleet
- Location: Janesville, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run weekly and bi-weekly payroll for 45+ locations and 15 FEINs, handle taxes, garnishments, and W-2s. This role comes with a strong benefits package after 90 days, paid holidays and birthday off, store discounts, and 401(k) with match.
Accounts Receivable Rep, Zoro Tools
- Employer: Zoro
- Location: Janesville, WI
- Type: Not listed
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on cash applications and AR: applying payments, reconciling bank activity, fixing discrepancies, and supporting month-end close. Good fit if you have a couple years in accounting/finance and like detailed, high-volume work in an ERP.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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