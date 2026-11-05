🏭 Janesville, WI Manufacturing: Multiple Solid Openings This Week

Manufacturing in Janesville and Milton is busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Handy Art, Inc.

Handy Art, Inc. Location: Milton, WI (near Janesville)

(near Janesville) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm , overtime available

, Monday–Friday, , overtime available Pay: $20.00/hour , ~ 40 hours/week

, ~ Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, short-term disability, 401(k) with match , paid holidays, paid vacation, HSA, paid time off

Health, dental, vision, life, short-term disability, , paid holidays, paid vacation, HSA, paid time off Why it’s appealing: Day-shift only with solid benefits at a long-time local paint manufacturer. You’ll handle shipping/receiving, move materials to production, and stay active on your feet (lifting up to 50 lbs, climbing ladders, etc.). High school diploma or equivalent required.

Employer: Grupo Tigre

Grupo Tigre Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Role with a global manufacturing company focused on construction products. You’ll receive, store, and distribute materials, use barcode scanners and warehouse systems, and support both inventory control and the assembly line. Forklift or equipment experience is a plus; must be able to lift and move heavy materials.

Employer: United Alloy, Inc.

United Alloy, Inc. Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift : Monday–Thursday 2:00pm–12:00am , rotating Friday/Saturday about every 6 weeks, overtime as needed

, : Monday–Thursday , rotating Friday/Saturday about every 6 weeks, overtime as needed Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Leadership role for someone with 6–7 years of production leadership and metal fabrication exposure. You’ll lead weld/production teams, set daily goals, keep the floor safe, handle timecards and discipline, and coordinate across shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.