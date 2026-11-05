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Janesville
🛒 Janesville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Janesville has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing roles right now, from part-time store shifts to a solid full-time office job with benefits.
Key Holder (Part Time) – Boot Barn
- Employer: Boot Barn
- Location: Janesville, WI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role mixes customer service with light leadership. You’ll help run the store, support the team, handle opening/closing, and keep sales and merchandising on point.
Floral Clerk (Part-Time) – Hy-Vee
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Janesville, WI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you like people and being creative. You’ll help customers with floral orders, make basic arrangements and balloon bouquets, keep displays fresh, and run the register.
Insurance Client Coordinator – Compeer Financial
- Employer: Compeer Financial
- Location: Janesville, WI (hybrid up to 50% work from home)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base pay $42,300 – $60,100 USD (plus variable compensation, benefits)
Office-based client service role supporting crop insurance customers. You’ll manage a portfolio of clients, handle policy paperwork and data entry, and work closely with the sales team.
Retail Co-Manager – Hobby Lobby
- Employer: Hobby Lobby
- Location: Janesville, WI
- Type: Full-time, management
- Salary: Starting $72,800 – $80,600 + annual bonus
For experienced big-box leaders who can run a busy store. You’ll lead the team, drive results, and enjoy perks like being closed on Sundays and a strong benefits package.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training and growth.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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