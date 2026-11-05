🔧 Janesville, WI Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Janesville has a steady flow of hands-on work right now, especially for folks who like fixing things and keeping buildings looking sharp.

Below are a few solid options if you want steady maintenance work or a simple evening cleaning gig.

Employer: Horizon Construction Group, Inc. (Horizon Management Services properties)

Horizon Construction Group, Inc. (Horizon Management Services properties) Location: Janesville & Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll care for three apartment communities in Janesville (Diamond Ridge) and Madison (Burr Oaks & Ellis Potter), handling plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, painting, and unit turns. Role includes every-other-week on-call for Janesville properties, so they prefer someone living within ~30 minutes of both cities. Good fit if you have 3+ years of building maintenance and like variety in your day.

Note: This same Maintenance Technician role also appears under Horizon Development Group on Indeed; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Diversified Building Maintenance – Wisconsin

Location: Janesville, WI

Type: Temporary, part-time (evenings)

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour

Simple, steady evening cleaning work starting after 5:00 PM: dusting, trash, bathrooms, offices, sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming. Great if you want extra holiday money, a side gig after your day job, or something low-stress and routine.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.