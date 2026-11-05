🐶 Friendly Adult Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Janesville

Janesville has some wonderful adult dogs hoping to find a cozy couch and a loving family. All of these pups are at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin and are ready for their second chance.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $230

Shelter: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

Phone: (608) 752-5622

Obi-Wan is a handsome brown medium-mix boy looking for a home that will give him love, structure, and time to settle in. If you’re hoping to add an adult dog to your life, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Obi-Wan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $230

Shelter: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

Phone: (608) 752-5622

Zazu is another medium-sized brown mix who’s ready for a fresh start. Adult dogs like Zazu often settle into home life quickly and are past the tiny puppy stage.

👉 Meet Zazu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $230

Shelter: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

Phone: (608) 752-5622

Scar is a striking black-and-white medium mix who’s hoping someone will see him and fall in love. If you’re looking for an adult companion to share walks and quiet evenings, he may be the one.

👉 Meet Scar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Janesville, WI, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin or giving them a call at (608) 752-5622 to learn more about these adoptable dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.