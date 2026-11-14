🏛️ Jamul-Dulzura planners to discuss SR-94, path, and new member

The Jamul-Dulzura Community Planning Group will hold a regular hybrid meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 7:00 pm. You can attend in person at the Jamul Education Center, 14581 Lyons Valley Road, Jamul, CA 91935, or join online by Zoom (Meeting ID: 880 5002 2406) or by phone at 669-444-9171 or 669-900-9128.

They will start with routine items: Call to Order, Roll Call, and review and approval of the October 20, 2026 meeting minutes.

There is an Open Forum where both Planning Group members and the public can speak on topics within the Group’s area of responsibility that are not on the agenda. Each person will have 2 minutes per topic.

A key item is a Caltrans presentation from Public Information Officer Tyler Hicks about a future multiuse path from Steele Canyon High School to the Steele Canyon Bridge. This discussion will also cover the recent technical malfunction of the traffic signal at the high school.

Another major topic is a Border Patrol tour report for Dulzura and the southern part of the SR-94 Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan (CMCP). The Group will:

Hear information gathered during a Subcommittee tour with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Discuss how those points relate to the CMCP Sandag/Caltrans Report

Review progress from CMCP Meeting #3 held on October 29

held on Note that CMCP Meeting #4 is planned for December 17 on MS Teams

The agenda also includes Sky Ridge Farms. A Subcommittee will present an updated “Letter of Concerns” to Planning & Development Services (PDS) for the full Planning Group to review and possibly approve.

Under New Member Application, the Group will interview and vote on applicant Kurtis Womack.

Other business includes Jamul Shopper and Facebook notices, officer announcements and reports, ideas for future agendas, review of action items, and adjournment.

The next regular meeting is planned for Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 7:00 pm, again as a hybrid meeting at the same Jamul Education Center location. Agendas and minutes are available at http://www.sdcounty.ca.gov/pds/CommunityGroups.html.

The notice also explains the County’s privacy and public records policy: they collect only information needed to provide services, but most collected information becomes a public record unless a legal exemption applies. People can review their own information and ask for corrections in writing if they believe there is an error. The County will verify identity before giving access or making changes.

The Planning Group’s mission is to represent the best interests of Jamul and Dulzura under County Policy I-1, by offering a public forum where residents can learn about and comment on planning, land use, projects, and community plans. This mission statement was approved May 12, 2020.