🍽️ Jamul, CA Casino Hiring Multiple Hospitality Supervisors

Jamul’s casino scene is busy and growing, with new hotel and spa openings on the way. If you like fast-paced hospitality work and guest service, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jamul Casino

Jamul Casino Location: Jamul, CA

Type: Full-time (shifts include nights, weekends, holidays)

Full-time (shifts include nights, weekends, holidays) Salary: Not listed

Lead daily operations in the poker room, guiding dealers, watching game integrity, and keeping guests happy in a high-energy setting. Good fit if you have 6–12 months of poker experience, strong people skills, can handle cash/chips accurately, and can qualify for a Gaming License and TIPS certification.

Employer: Jamul Casino

Jamul Casino Location: Jamul, CA

Type: Full-time (nights, weekends, holidays as needed)

Full-time (nights, weekends, holidays as needed) Salary: Not listed

Oversee the VIP Services team, handle escalated guest issues, and coordinate hotel, dining, entertainment, and events for high-value players. Ideal if you’re 21+ with 3+ years in VIP services/host/hospitality or player development, some leadership experience, and can work comfortably in a loud, busy casino environment while maintaining a polished, professional look.

Employer: Jamul Casino

Jamul Casino Location: Jamul, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face of the new full-service spa and salon opening with Jamul Casino’s upcoming hotel. You’ll handle phones, bookings, check-in/out, retail sales, and guest tours. Best for someone with 2+ years customer service, POS experience, a valid food handler’s card, and the flexibility to work varied shifts while keeping a calm, welcoming vibe.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, check the full details, and apply soon so your resume is in early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.