Warwick Township is hiring a part-time Parks & Recreation Maintenance Employee. Applicants must have a valid PA driver’s license, a clean driving record, and be able to get and keep a Class A CDL; applications are due by 2026-11-30 and should include a resume and completed application sent to ssorresso@warwickbucks.gov. Applications and the full job description are available at https://warwick-bucks.com/employment-opportunities/.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Warwick Township