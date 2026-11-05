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Foster Homes Needed for Long-Term Shelter Dogs
2 days ago
Friends of Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter is seeking foster homes for long-term shelter dogs to give them a break from shelter life. The group will help match each foster with a dog that fits their home and lifestyle, and is asking interested residents to contact them for details on how to help.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter
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