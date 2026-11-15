Jamestown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from ICU nursing to primary care and psychiatry. If you want solid, mission-driven work in a smaller city, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Jamestown, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mixed ICU/step-down RN II role caring for medical, surgical, ventilated, and other high-acuity patients. You’ll coordinate complex, patient-centered care, support evidence-based practice, and mentor students and new hires in a fast-paced critical care setting.

Employer: TCC Health / The Chautauqua Center (TCC)

Location: Jamestown, NY (integrated care center)

(integrated care center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient psychiatry for children and adults in a team-based, integrated clinic (primary care, dental, behavioral health). Role includes med management, evaluations (including for outside orgs), and possible supervision of psych NPs, with PSLF/NHSC loan repayment eligibility, flexible schedules (weekends off), 4 weeks PTO + 6 holidays, and 403(b) with up to 4% match.

Employer: TCC Health / The Chautauqua Center (TCC)

Location: Jamestown, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Broad primary care role across all ages with a multidisciplinary team and strong focus on preventive care and chronic disease management. Perks include PSLF/NHSC eligibility, flexible schedule with weekends off, 5 weeks off annually + 6 holidays, 403(b) with up to 4% match, and support for CME and professional dues.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.