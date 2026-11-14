Jamestown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with local clinics growing and adding new roles. If you’re in patient care or support, there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: TCC Health / The Chautauqua Center

TCC Health / Location: Jamestown, NY

Type: Full-time

Support patients and families with both front-desk and basic clinical tasks. You’ll room patients, take vitals, help with medical records, schedule visits, and keep the clinic running smoothly.

Employer: TCC Health / The Chautauqua Center

Location: Jamestown, NY

Type: Full-time

Provide outpatient behavioral health care for children and adults in an integrated clinic. This role is for an experienced psychiatric NP (or PA with psych experience) who wants to lead care, prescribe, and work closely with a full medical team.

Employer: The Chautauqua Center

Location: Jamestown, NY

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role in an outpatient PT/OT clinic, helping patients with exercises, treatments, and equipment. You’ll work side-by-side with PTs, track progress, and keep the therapy space and supplies in good shape.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.