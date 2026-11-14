📢 Jamestown schools win 4 statewide communications awards

Jamestown Public Schools has earned four awards from the New York School Public Relations Association (NYSPRA) in its 47th annual Communications Contest.

The district received:

2 Awards of Excellence and 1 Award of Honor in the “Excellence in Writing” category for stories about Jamestown High School students: A feature on senior Wyatt Olmstead joining a local IBEW electrical apprenticeship program A story on JHS and Early College students touring the cafeteria renovation and learning about construction careers A feature on senior Bryce Stone planning a career helping people with visual impairments

and in the category for stories about students: 1 Award of Merit in the “Strategic Campaign” category for the “Pillars of JPS Staff” recognition program, which uses an online nomination form, weekly mentions in the internal newsletter, and monthly honors to celebrate staff.

All four entries were credited to Cameron Hurst, the district’s public relations specialist.