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🛒 Jamestown, NY Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Jamestown has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet. Here are a few worth a look if you’re ready for steady hours and clear pay.
Store Driver
Employer: Advance Auto Parts
Location: Jamestown, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16.40 – $17.75/hour
Drive parts to local repair shops, help in the store, and keep things stocked and clean. Good fit if you like being on the road, talking with customers, and don’t mind lifting up to 50–100 lbs. Valid driver’s license required, and you’ll get access to a full benefits program.
Retail Parts Pro – Store 5561
Employer: Advance Auto Parts
Location: Jamestown, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.85 – $20.98/hour
Higher-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, troubleshooting, and installs like batteries and wipers. Best for someone with 3–5 years of automotive parts experience, strong sales skills, and comfort using store systems. Full benefits and key-holder responsibilities.
Customer Service Representative
Employer: Weitsman Recycling Upstate Shredding
Location: Jamestown, NY (in person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour
Front-desk style role at a scrap metal recycling yard: weighing and buying scrap, handling paperwork, phones, and emails. Good if you have 3+ years of customer service, can multitask in a fast-paced setting, and don’t mind learning a new industry. Weekend availability is needed.
Merchandiser
Employer: Performance Food Group / Core-Mark
Location: Jamestown, NY (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.00/hour + car allowance & mileage
Visit convenience stores to set up displays, stock shelves, and follow planograms. You’ll use your own reliable car, travel between locations, and do some lifting (up to 70 lbs). Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and car reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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