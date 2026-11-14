Jamestown has a few solid customer service and retail roles open right now, from big-box perks to mission-driven thrift.

Here are several worth a look:

Employer: Parkland Corporation (Sunoco LP)

Parkland Corporation (Sunoco LP) Location: 2315 Hwy 281 South, Jamestown, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour

Afternoon shift 2:00 pm – 10:00 pm, helping run a busy convenience store. You’ll support the Store Manager, lead staff, keep the store clean and stocked, and handle paperwork, with benefits and room to grow in a large fuel and retail network.

Employer: Easterseals Goodwill ND, Inc.

Location: Jamestown, ND

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15/hour

Front-line role in a Goodwill store, from running the register to sorting donations and keeping the store tidy. Good fit if you like steady customer interaction and want your work to support local programs for people with employment barriers.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1649

Location: 921 25th St SW, Jamestown, ND 58401

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $32/hour plus possible premiums and incentives

Work in the eye care center helping customers with prescriptions, frames, and lens orders. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, performance incentives, and access to Live Better U education programs.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.