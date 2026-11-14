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🛒 Jamestown ND Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Jamestown has a few solid customer service and retail roles open right now, from big-box perks to mission-driven thrift.
Here are several worth a look:
Assistant Store Manager – 80126 (Afternoon Shift)
- Employer: Parkland Corporation (Sunoco LP)
- Location: 2315 Hwy 281 South, Jamestown, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18/hour
Afternoon shift 2:00 pm – 10:00 pm, helping run a busy convenience store. You’ll support the Store Manager, lead staff, keep the store clean and stocked, and handle paperwork, with benefits and room to grow in a large fuel and retail network.
Retail I (Retail Associate)
- Employer: Easterseals Goodwill ND, Inc.
- Location: Jamestown, ND
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15/hour
Front-line role in a Goodwill store, from running the register to sorting donations and keeping the store tidy. Good fit if you like steady customer interaction and want your work to support local programs for people with employment barriers.
Vision Sales Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1649
- Location: 921 25th St SW, Jamestown, ND 58401
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19 – $32/hour plus possible premiums and incentives
Work in the eye care center helping customers with prescriptions, frames, and lens orders. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, performance incentives, and access to Live Better U education programs.
If something here looks close, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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