Jamestown’s retail scene is steady, and fuel/convenience stores are where a lot of the hiring is happening right now. If you like fast-paced customer service and want to move up, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: Parkland Corporation (now part of Sunoco LP )

Parkland Corporation (now part of ) Location: 2315 Hwy 281 South, Jamestown, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $18/hour

Afternoon shift role (2:00 pm – 10:00 pm, with some flexibility) helping run a busy convenience/fuel store. You’ll support the Store Manager, lead staff, keep the store clean and stocked, and handle paperwork, with benefits and room to advance in a large, growing company.

If this sounds like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.