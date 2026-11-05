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Jamestown

📢 Ice Fishing Tournament & Raffle Tickets Now Available

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J2Vj_1GnAgYwx00

📢 Ice Fishing Tournament tickets now on sale

Tickets are now available for the 2027 Jamestown Rural Fire Department & Knights of Columbus 17th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament and Raffle, set for February 20, 2026.

  • Ticket price (in person): $20.00 each
  • Buy in Jamestown, ND at:
    • Cork & Barrel Liquors
    • Gun & Reel Sports
    • Infinity Building Services
    • Lifestyle Appliance & Entertainment Center
  • Medina and Carrington locations are listed as “coming soon” and the post will be updated.

Mail-in tickets (North Dakota residents only): Send your request to: Jamestown Rural Fire Department, 1209 9th St SE, Jamestown, ND 58401 Include:

  • Your full name and address
  • A stamped, self-addressed envelope
  • Check or cash for $25.00 per ticket
  • A phone number for any issues and prize contact

Orders missing any of these items will be returned without tickets.

More Info: 2027 JRFD Fishing Tournament and Raffle Tickets – ...

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