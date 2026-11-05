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Jamestown
📢 Ice Fishing Tournament & Raffle Tickets Now Available
3 days ago
📢 Ice Fishing Tournament tickets now on sale
Tickets are now available for the 2027 Jamestown Rural Fire Department & Knights of Columbus 17th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament and Raffle, set for February 20, 2026.
- Ticket price (in person): $20.00 each
- Buy in Jamestown, ND at:
- Cork & Barrel Liquors
- Gun & Reel Sports
- Infinity Building Services
- Lifestyle Appliance & Entertainment Center
- Medina and Carrington locations are listed as “coming soon” and the post will be updated.
Mail-in tickets (North Dakota residents only): Send your request to: Jamestown Rural Fire Department, 1209 9th St SE, Jamestown, ND 58401 Include:
- Your full name and address
- A stamped, self-addressed envelope
- Check or cash for $25.00 per ticket
- A phone number for any issues and prize contact
Orders missing any of these items will be returned without tickets.
More Info: 2027 JRFD Fishing Tournament and Raffle Tickets – ...
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