📢 Ice Fishing Tournament & Raffle Tickets Now Available

📢 Ice Fishing Tournament tickets now on sale

Tickets are now available for the 2027 Jamestown Rural Fire Department & Knights of Columbus 17th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament and Raffle, set for February 20, 2026.

Ticket price (in person): $20.00 each

Buy in Jamestown, ND at: Cork & Barrel Liquors Gun & Reel Sports Infinity Building Services Lifestyle Appliance & Entertainment Center

at: Medina and Carrington locations are listed as “coming soon” and the post will be updated.

Mail-in tickets (North Dakota residents only): Send your request to: Jamestown Rural Fire Department, 1209 9th St SE, Jamestown, ND 58401 Include:

Your full name and address

A stamped, self-addressed envelope

Check or cash for $25.00 per ticket

A phone number for any issues and prize contact

Orders missing any of these items will be returned without tickets.