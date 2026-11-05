🚨 76-year-old motorcyclist dies after Centerville Rd crash

A 76-year-old James City County man, Jon W. Persons, died on Nov. 4, 2026 from injuries he received in a motorcycle crash.

Around 1:43 p.m., Persons was riding his motorcycle in the 6000 block of Centerville Road when a vehicle coming the other way turned onto Jolly Pond Road and crossed in front of him, colliding with his motorcycle. He was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, Dev’ion N. Williams, 20, of the 100 block of Lafayette Blvd., has been charged with reckless driving by the James City County Police Crash Team.

Media questions can be directed to Patty Schlosser, Public Information Officer, at 757-259-5173 or [email protected].