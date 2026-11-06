I Found a Confederate Soldier in My Family. Here's Why He Fought with Ed Ayers

When Ed Ayers was a kid in Appalachia, he went to Andrew Johnson Elementary School, one of only two in the country. He grew up in a mountain congressional district that has voted Republican since 1865. History was stamped on the bricks of his school, yet nobody in his family ever talked about the Civil War.

Photo by James Brown

One day he asked his grandfather over the state line in North Carolina why they never brought it up.

“Son,” his grandfather told him, “we shot each other.”

In the mountains, neighbors split between the Confederacy and the United States. The war left a bitter memory of communities tearing themselves apart.

I talked with Ayers recently on American Rewind. We tend to learn the Civil War through presidents, generals, and big arrows on a map of Gettysburg. I wanted to know what the war felt like to the farmer watching an army cross his pasture, the mother waiting on a letter, or the enslaved American watching the war bring the possibility of freedom.

Before the World Wide Web even existed, Ayers and a team of graduate students at the University of Virginia started typing up 10,000 pages of local newspapers, diaries, census records, Freedmen’s Bureau files, and letters for an archive called The Valley of the Shadow. You can read it all at newamericanhistory.org. That work, along with Ayers' storied career as a historian, professor, administrator, storyteller, and university president, won him the National Humanities Medal for his "commitment to making our history as widely available and accessible as possible."

He picked two communities sitting along the same valley floor: Augusta County, Virginia, and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. They had the same soil, weather, and churches. One legal fact separated them. Augusta County had slavery. Franklin County sat just north of the Mason-Dixon Line, where Black residents were free.

If you still hear people claim the war was fought over tariffs, Ayers has the receipts. At the University of Richmond, his team digitized all four volumes of the Virginia secession convention debates. The delegates mentioned tariffs 76 times. They mentioned some version of slavery 1,478 times.

Virginia didn’t grow cotton, yet it held nearly half a million enslaved people, more than any other state. Enslaved workers were put to work in tobacco factories, on railroads, and in coal mines. And Virginia ran a massive domestic slave trade, using banks, insurance companies, and steamships to sell roughly a million human beings, often teenagers, deep into Texas and Louisiana.

That brings up the question I asked Ed directly. By 1860, an enslaved person cost around $2,500, roughly $50,000 today. Three-quarters of white Southerners didn’t own slaves, and most poor farmers were priced out of ever buying one. So why did a 20-year-old white kid with no financial stake in the system march off to fight for the perpetual bondage of a people, many of whom were my ancestors?

Ayers found one answer in his own family tree. He had a 20-year-old ancestor from a North Carolina mountain county where only 5% of the population was Black. That kid still went to Richmond and died for the Confederacy.

The letter his brother wrote home from the front didn’t mention tariffs or constitutional theory. He wrote to tell his parents that he never cursed, never drank, and gave his life to Jesus. He was there because his friends were there, and because powerful men convinced him his home was in danger when it wasn’t.

How did powerful men sell that pitch? The same way they do it now.

In the 1850s, a town of 5,000 people usually had two newspapers: one Democratic, one Unionist. Railroads and telegraphs carried whatever some politician said in Washington straight into town the next morning. Those papers didn’t care about objective journalism. Their job was to stoke the fire every single week. Having spent more than 20 years in media, I know that playbook well.

And right along that border in Franklin County, ordinary people knew what was coming. That’s where Frederick Douglass met secretly with John Brown in a stone quarry before the raid on Harpers Ferry, trying to talk Brown out of a suicide mission. I sit in Rochester, New York, less than 10 minutes from where Douglass’s house once stood. You can draw a straight line from his work here in upstate New York down to the Black men of Franklin County who joined the 54th Massachusetts alongside Douglass’s own sons.

We know their names because a widow submitted dozens of family letters decades later to get a pension, and clerks at the National Archives misfiled them under the wrong county. Those men wrote home knowing that if Confederates captured them, they wouldn’t be treated as prisoners of war. They would be murdered or dragged to Richmond into slavery. They marched anyway.

We’ve worn the edges of the Civil War smooth, turning a conflict that killed the modern equivalent of 8 million Americans into the blue team versus the gray team. Reading the mail people sent home brings the sharp edges right back.

You can watch my full conversation with Ed Ayers on the American Rewind YouTube channel, or listen to the podcast here and here. Our YouTube playlist is here.



