Brooke Point head coach Dwight Hazelwood huddles with his players at the end of the third quarter. Photo by Jamar Billingsley

Brooke Point High School entered the 2026 playoffs after posting a 9-1 record during the regular season. On Friday the 13th, the Black-Hawks hosted a highly anticipated home playoff game against the Gainesville Cardinals.

It was a brisk night, but the lights were shining brightly, and both teams brought their A-game.

First-team all-district wide receiver and defensive back Aviance Young Jr. struck quickly. He hauled in a couple of catches early in the first quarter, finishing a Black-Hawks drive with a 10-yard touchdown reception to put Brooke Point ahead 7-0.

The Cardinals moved the ball well in the first quarter also, predominantly with running back Jayden Taylor. He had a big touchdown run, breaking tackles through the line of scrimmage before outrunning defenders.

On Brooke Point’s next drive, quarterback Antonion Guillen was intercepted by the Cardinals’ defense with 4:40 left in the first period. Less than two minutes later, Young Jr. intercepted a pass in the end zone, preventing a score and giving the ball back to the Black-Hawks.

Running back Anthony Robinson had some hard-fought yards on the ground for Brooke Point during its first couple of drives. Robinson got the ball often, moving the chains on short-yardage plays and breaking away from tacklers on a multitude of other plays.

Gainesville partially blocked a Brooke Point punt early in the second quarter. The Cardinals couldn’t capitalize and punted the ball right back to Brooke Point.

Young Jr. returned the punt after the ball took a favorable bounce, allowing him to grab it in stride. He gained significant yardage up the sideline and into the Cardinals' territory.

Guillen then connected with Justin Davis for a Black-Hawks red-zone passing touchdown, bringing the score to 14-7. After another Cardinals punt, Guillen fired a laser to Justin Davis, who cut across the field and raced 70 yards into the end zone for another Black-Hawks touchdown.

Gainesville's offense began to stall as Matthew Wood made a key tackle on Taylor in the second quarter for no gain. Young Jr. followed with a big hit on wide receiver Righteous Hill down the sideline, drawing a flag. Another flag was thrown on Gainesville, resulting in offsetting penalties.

Brooke Point ended the first half on a high note, leading 21-7, with momentum seeming to shift in the Black-Hawks' favor.

At the start of the third quarter, the Cardinals benefited from a long pass interference call on Brooke Point. The Black-Hawks defense stood firm afterwards, and Gainesville punted.

With the ball back in their possession, Brooke Point couldn’t do much and turned the ball over on downs at midfield.

Aviance Young Jr. finished with one receiving touchdown and two interceptions for the Black-Hawks. Photo by Jamar Billingsley

Once again, Young Jr. made a big play for the Black-Hawks defense, recording his second interception of the game.

Jaiden Hogue sacked Guillen as the Cardinals defense held firm. After a couple of runs by Jaelyn Cox, Brooke Point turned the ball over on downs.

The game slowed down as Gainesville punted on its next possession, and Brooke Point committed yet another turnover on downs on its follow-up drive.

Taylor had been running the ball hard all night. With 10:19 left in the fourth quarter, he scored a red-zone rushing touchdown from 20 yards out, making the score 21-14.

Robinson and Cox both picked up short gains before Brooke Point punted, giving the Cardinals a chance to tie the game with 8:49 remaining in regulation.

Gainesville did just that with a 40-plus-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Tre Cage, tying the game 21-21 with 7:58 on the clock.

Brooke Point running back Anthony Robinson Photo by Jamar Billingsley

Just as the momentum shifted to the Cardinals, Young Jr. caught a 50-yard pass across the middle, taking the ball deep into Gainesville territory. Cox got the ball down to the 3-yard line with his 18-yard run. Robinson finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, giving Brooke Point a 28-21 lead.

Brooke Point went on to win by seven points, drawing a passionate victory speech from Head Coach Dwight Hazelwood.

“This game was special for me and the kids,” Hazelwood said, as one of his former players stood nearby — a member of the last Brooke Point team to host a home playoff game against Harrisonburg in 2018, according to Virginia Prep Football records.

Hazelwood said his players are all about opportunity, and the Black-Hawks earned another chance to play next week against Battlefield in the Class 6 Region 6B playoffs.



