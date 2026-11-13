Singo Bingo will be held at Jamaica Beach City Park on Friday, November 13 at 6:00 PM, with 3 bingo cards for $5 and a prize for every winner. BBQ plates will be sold, including rib or brisket plates with beans and potato salad for $15 for 1 meat or $20 for 2 meats, and donations will be accepted to support the Evie Batiste Nursing Foundation and its nursing scholarships and community programs.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Jamaica Beach, Texas - Local Government