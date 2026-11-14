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🏥 Jacksonville, TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Ultrasound Roles
Healthcare hiring around Jacksonville, TX is steady right now, with strong demand for nurses and imaging techs. If you’ve got experience and the right licenses, there are several solid options to check out this week.
Radiology/Cardiology – Ultrasound Tech (13-Week Contract)
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Jacksonville, TX
- Pay: $1,973 per week
- Type: Travel/Contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts
General ultrasound role (abdomen, OB, vascular) in a fast-paced setting, working closely with a supportive imaging team. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.
Travel Ultrasound Tech – 13-Week Assignment
- Employer: Voyage Health
- Location: Jacksonville, TX
- Pay: $1,859 – $1,957 per week
- Type: Travel/Contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts, ASAP start
Travel ultrasound contract at a leading facility, ideal if you have 2+ years recent experience and want to boost income while building your travel resume. Voyage focuses on high-paying allied health travel roles and encourages you to apply and call 800-798-6035 for details.
RN, Registered Nurse Float PIII – Float Pool
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Jacksonville, TX
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, multiple shifts available
Advanced float-pool RN role covering Emergency and other clinical units, using full nursing process and handling complex patient needs. Great fit if you have 2+ years combined ED + another specialty, plus BLS, ACLS, TNCC (TX), and PALS.
Weekend RN Supervisor
- Employer: Avir Health Group
- Location: Jacksonville, TX
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
- Type: Part-time, weekend supervisor role
Lead weekend nursing operations in a long-term care setting, overseeing staff and resident care. Perks include daily pay, 401(k) with match, company-paid holidays and PTO, family health insurance, and strong corporate support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—healthcare roles move fast, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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