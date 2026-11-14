Healthcare hiring around Jacksonville, TX is steady right now, with strong demand for nurses and imaging techs. If you’ve got experience and the right licenses, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Jacksonville, TX

Pay: $1,973 per week

Type: Travel/Contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts

General ultrasound role (abdomen, OB, vascular) in a fast-paced setting, working closely with a supportive imaging team. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: Voyage Health

Voyage Health Location: Jacksonville, TX

Pay: $1,859 – $1,957 per week

Type: Travel/Contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts, ASAP start

Travel ultrasound contract at a leading facility, ideal if you have 2+ years recent experience and want to boost income while building your travel resume. Voyage focuses on high-paying allied health travel roles and encourages you to apply and call 800-798-6035 for details.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Jacksonville, TX

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, multiple shifts available

Advanced float-pool RN role covering Emergency and other clinical units, using full nursing process and handling complex patient needs. Great fit if you have 2+ years combined ED + another specialty, plus BLS, ACLS, TNCC (TX), and PALS.

Employer: Avir Health Group

Location: Jacksonville, TX

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Type: Part-time, weekend supervisor role

Lead weekend nursing operations in a long-term care setting, overseeing staff and resident care. Perks include daily pay, 401(k) with match, company-paid holidays and PTO, family health insurance, and strong corporate support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—healthcare roles move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.