WHAT TO DO | Hastings Fall Harvest Festival; Jacksonville PorchFest; Right Whale Festival

A two-day celebration of agriculture in Hastings, PorchFest in Springfield, and the Right Whale Festival in Fernandina Beach are What to Do in the Jacksonville area this weekend.

Hastings Fall Harvest Festival

Friday and Saturday

Downtown Hastings | St. Johns County

Head out to historic Hastings for two days celebrating the area’s farming roots and local agriculture — buy directly from growers, artisan makers and food vendors; enjoy live entertainment; and take in the antique tractor and vintage truck display. If you’d like to make it even more of the weekend, take Friday’s guided bus tour across four local working commercial farms with lunch included, or reserve your spot at the festival’s farm-to-table Community Table Dinner under the stars on Saturday evening.

9 a.m. Friday – 4 p.m. Saturday | North Main Street, Hastings | Free general admission, with two ticketed events: farm tour ($100) and dinner ($125) | More info

Jacksonville PorchFest

Saturday

Historic Springfield | Jacksonville

Head out to Springfield for an afternoon of live music taking over the neighborhood’s front porches. The annual festival is completely free to attend—with dozens of musical acts across a variety of genres, plus local food trucks, drinks and a makers’ market lining the streets. PorchFest is easily one of my favorite events of the year, and since it’s in my neighborhood, I will definitely be there all day. (If you see me, come say, “Hi!”) Throw on your comfy walking shoes and drift from house to house as you catch sets and take in the neighborhood’s historic architecture. Or if you’re more type A, check out the map at the “more info” link below to plan your day in advance.

Noon – 8 p.m. | Historic Springfield, Jacksonville | Free and open to the public | More info

Right Whale Festival

Saturday and Sunday

Main Beach Park | Fernandina Beach

Head out to Fernandina Beach for a weekend celebrating the annual return of endangered North Atlantic right whales to the warm calving waters of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. With fewer than 380 of these majestic animals remaining, this family-friendly event celebrates their conservation, with interactive ocean-themed exhibits, education booths, live music, local food trucks and eco-friendly artisan vendors. It’s a nice way to spend the day outdoors in this good weather while learning about the critical ongoing efforts to protect right whale mothers and their calves from extinction.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 32 N. Fletcher Ave., Fernandina Beach | Free and open to the public | | More info





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