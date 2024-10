UF Health is expanding its offerings in St. Johns County with the opening of two new urgent care centers.

One center is in the MuraBella community near World Golf Village. The other is on the UF Health Flagler Hospital campus in St. Augustine.

The health system ’s two facilities are already open and accepting patients. UF Health converted two existing Flagler Health+ CareFast+ quick care clinics into its first full urgent care centers in St. Johns, where more services will be available.

Urgent care centers fill an important community need, said David Cabezas, medical director of urgent care for UF Health St. Johns.

“Our teams care for those who are ill and can’t wait to be seen by their general practitioner, or for those with non-life-threatening injuries who need care for conditions such as fractures, burn or lacerations immediately,” he said. “Our team of dedicated health care professionals are prepared to help each patient who walks in the door and provide effective and evidence-based care to meet to their needs.”

UF Health’s expansion comes as other health care systems open and plan new facilities in St. Johns County. Baptist Health opened a new emergency room in St. Augustine this summer, and AdventHealth plans to open its first freestanding emergency room in the county.

The post UF Health opens 2 new urgent care centers in St. Johns appeared first on Jacksonville Today .