Meet FSCJ’s new mascot: Rayzor Ray

Florida State College at Jacksonville has a name for its new Manta Ray mascot: Rayzor Ray.

Students, faculty and staff picked the name from a list of six finalists selected during a nomination period .

The Manta Ray was first announced as the school’s mascot during the 2024 commencement ceremony in May. The mascot was chosen in a public vote among three finalists . The others were the kraken and the sea dragon.

FSCJ has a video announcing Rayzor Ray here . To purchase mascot gear or request a mascot appearance, go here .

