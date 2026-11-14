Jacksonville’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring people who like working with customers and leading teams. Good mix of full-time management roles and a flexible part-time sales spot.

Employer: Spencer's

Spencer's Location: Jacksonville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.98 – $19.23 per hour

Perks: Company-paid sick time, vacation, holidays, multiple bonus programs, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, 30% employee discount, scholarship opportunity.

Lead a busy specialty store, drive sales, and manage a team while keeping the store fun and profitable. Best for someone 21+ with prior retail management experience who’s ready for long on-your-feet days and full responsibility for store results.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 3192 Wilmington Hwy., Jacksonville, NC 28540

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends)

Step into a management-track role at a busy convenience store and learn how to run the whole site—from staffing and training to inventory, safety, and finances. Good fit if you have some retail experience, can work flexible hours, and want a clear path into store leadership.

Employer: Rack Room Shoes

Rack Room Shoes Location: Jacksonville, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $9.00 – $10.35 per hour

Benefits Info: rackroomshoes.hrbenefits.net

Help customers find the right shoes, run the register, and keep the store looking sharp. Great entry-level role if you like talking with people, want retail experience, and need a flexible, part-time schedule.

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