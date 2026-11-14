Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Jacksonville, NC? These adoptable pups are young, eager to learn, and waiting for a family to love.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Adoption First Animal Rescue

Phone: (910) 290-3795

About Tau:

Tau is a bright, affectionate puppy with lots of playful energy. She enjoys being with people and is ready for fun and learning. As a young pup, she’ll do best with someone who can work on early training and positive reinforcement to help her grow into a well‑mannered companion.

👉 Meet Tau and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Boxer mix

Labrador Retriever / Boxer mix Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Adoption First Animal Rescue

Phone: (910) 290-3795

About Pebble:

Pebble is a lively, friendly Boxer/Lab mix with tons of puppy enthusiasm. She’s ready for a fresh start with a family who can give her patience, consistency, and positive training. With guidance and time, she’ll soak up everything you teach her.

👉 Meet Pebble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Carolina Dog mix

Carolina Dog mix Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Onslow County Animal Services (OCAS)

Phone: (910) 455-0182

Location found before shelter: Old 30 Rd, Maysville

Bella is a young Carolina Dog mix pup now safe at OCAS and looking for a home. If you’re interested in a local, all‑American type breed, Bella could be a great match.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Carolina Dog mix

Carolina Dog mix Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Onslow County Animal Services (OCAS)

Phone: (910) 455-0182

Location found before shelter: Old 30 Rd, Maysville

Benjamin is another sweet Carolina Dog mix puppy at OCAS, also found on Old 30 Rd. He’s young and ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Benjamin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Jacksonville, NC area, please consider visiting Adoption First Animal Rescue or Onslow County Animal Services to meet these pups in person, or give them a call to ask about the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.