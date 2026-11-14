So many wonderful cats and kittens in Jacksonville, NC are hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are some of the sweet faces waiting for you today.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby & white

Brown tabby & white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Adoption First Animal Rescue

Contact: (910) 290-3795

River is a sweet, curious little explorer who loves new adventures and cozy snuggle time. She enjoys discovering new things and then curling up with her favorite people. If you’re looking for a playful kitten with a soft side, River could be your girl.

👉 Meet River and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Adoption First Animal Rescue

Contact: (910) 290-3795

Paper is a lively little “house panther” full of energy and kitten mischief. He loves to stay busy, explore, and play. He’d be a fun match for a family who enjoys an active, curious kitten around the house.

👉 Meet Paper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Adoption First Animal Rescue

Contact: (910) 290-3795

All dressed in black, Yellow is a smart, playful kitten who loves to keep his mind busy. He’s curious, quick to learn, and always ready for his next bit of fun. He’ll bring lots of smiles to a home that enjoys interactive play and toys.

👉 Meet Yellow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Adoption First Animal Rescue

Contact: (910) 290-3795

Birchy is a beautiful all-grey kitten who’s both friendly and playful. She loves to explore and make the most of every chance for fun, and she has plenty of love and personality to share.

👉 Meet Birchy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue & lilac tabby mix

Gray/blue & lilac tabby mix Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Adoption First Animal Rescue

Contact: (910) 290-3795

Himalayan is a handsome boy with unique coloring and a charming presence. He’s ready to leave shelter life behind and enjoy exploring, relaxing, and soaking up attention in a real home.

👉 Meet Himalayan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Onslow County Animal Services (OCAS)

Contact: (910) 455-0182

Meatloaf is a young gray kitten now safe at the shelter and looking for a fresh start. If you’re hoping to raise a kitten from a young age, he may be a great match.

👉 Meet Meatloaf and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Onslow County Animal Services (OCAS)

Contact: (910) 455-0182

Buffet is a lovely longhaired gray adult cat. If you prefer a more settled companion instead of kitten chaos, she could be a wonderful fit for a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Buffet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair mix

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Onslow County Animal Services (OCAS)

Contact: (910) 455-0182

Raven is a sleek black adult cat who’s ready for a second chance. She’d love a safe indoor home where she can relax and feel secure.

👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Onslow County Animal Services (OCAS)

Contact: (910) 455-0182

Jersey is a young brown tabby who still has that youthful energy but is past the tiniest kitten stage. She could be a nice middle ground for families wanting a playful but not tiny cat.

👉 Meet Jersey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Onslow County Animal Services (OCAS)

Contact: (910) 455-0182

Nicknamed Proxy, this sweet boy loves to play with his siblings but is also a lap-lover. He enjoys watching the action from your lap, then dashing out to join in before running back for more cuddles. He likes kisses, hiding in your sweater, and he uses the litter box very well.

👉 Meet Proximal Centauri and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Onslow County Animal Services (OCAS)

Contact: (910) 455-0182

Deep Dish is a black kitten who came into the shelter as a found baby and is now ready for a forever home. If you’re looking to help a youngster grow up safe and loved, he may be the one.

👉 Meet Deep Dish and apply to adopt on adoptapet

[Thin Crust ("Aqua")] (https://www.adoptapet.com/pet/49980569-jacksonville-north-carolina-cat)

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Onslow County Animal Services (OCAS)

Contact: (910) 455-0182

Also called Aqua, this kitten is quiet, playful, and very brave. She likes to sit on your shoulder, snuggle in your hoodie for naps, and accepts pets even while she’s eating. She plays well with her siblings and is curious about the resident German Shepherds in her foster home. She’s also doing great with the litter box.

👉 Meet Thin Crust and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Curl

American Curl Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Onslow County Animal Services (OCAS)

Contact: (910) 455-0182

Brennan is a black American Curl kitten, a breed known for its distinctive curled ears. He’s a young boy now in shelter care and looking for a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Brennan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jacksonville, NC, please consider visiting Adoption First Animal Rescue or Onslow County Animal Services to meet these cats in person. Sharing this list with friends, family, or local groups can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.