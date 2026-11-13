Jacksonville is busy growing, and that means steady work for people who keep buildings, apartments, and parks in top shape. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TechFlow, Inc. (EMI Services)

TechFlow, Inc. (EMI Services) Location: Jacksonville, NC – Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune

Type: Full-time

Pay: Total compensation $77.16/hr ($61.91/hr + $15.25/hr fringe for insurance & 401k)

High-level commercial/industrial HVAC role with no travel and non-seasonal 40 hours every week, all on base at Camp Lejeune. Union benefits, annual wage increases, and a strong benefits package for an experienced tech (10+ years) with an EPA Universal license and the ability to work on large chillers and advanced control systems.

Employer: Carlisle Residential Properties

Location: Jacksonville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (housing discount negotiable with salary)

Apartment maintenance role handling interior and exterior repairs, basic HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and grounds work. Offers 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, on-call pay, and cell phone reimbursement, plus a possible employee housing discount.

Employer: City of Jacksonville, NC

Location: Jacksonville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32,893.65 – $42,761.74/year (starting pay depends on experience)

City job focused on keeping parks and public spaces Clean & Green—mowing, trimming, athletic field care, and basic repairs. Good fit if you like working outdoors, using equipment like mowers and small trucks, and want a stable role with the City; schedule includes at least one weekend day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like schedule and pay can sometimes be flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.