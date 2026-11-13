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Jacksonville
🏥 Jacksonville NC healthcare jobs with multiple high-paying roles
7 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Jacksonville, NC is staying strong, especially for roles that support military and hospital care. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready for your next move.
Travel Ultrasound Tech – General (Days, 13 Weeks)
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Jacksonville, NC (acute care hospital)
- Salary: $2,391–$2,591 per week
- Type: Internship / Travel assignment (13 weeks, day shift, 5x8s)
- Work a steady 07:30–16:00 schedule with strong weekly pay, premium benefits from day one, housing options or stipend, 401(k) match, and CEUs. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of ultrasound experience plus BLS and ARDMS/ARRT and want a well-supported travel gig.
Occupational Therapist (Cognitive Performance OT)
- Employer: Maximus / MaxHP
- Location: Jacksonville, NC (supports Special Operations community; role may cover multiple sites)
- Salary: $60,175 – $86,125 per year
- Type: Full-time (pending contract award)
- Use your OT skills to support Special Operations Forces with cognitive performance, resilience, and mission readiness. Great fit if you have a Master’s or Doctorate in OT, NBCOT, 3+ years clinical OT experience, and 2+ years in cognitive or neuro rehab, and can obtain/hold a U.S. security clearance.
Mental Health Technician
- Employer: Maximus / MaxHP
- Location: Jacksonville, NC (part of a multi-location POTFF team)
- Salary: $59,100 – $124,100 per year
- Type: Full-time (pending contract award)
- Support behavioral health care for Special Operations personnel and families, from intakes and groups to data tracking and program support. Best for those with an associate degree or military mental health tech training plus 3+ years’ experience, and who can meet U.S. citizenship and security clearance requirements.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details that might fit your skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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