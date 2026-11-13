Jacksonville’s sales scene is busy right now, from housing to building supplies to big-name brands on store shelves. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s good variety here.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Jacksonville, NC (remote role)

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Not listed (commission-based)

Not listed (commission-based) Perks: Bonus based on performance, flexible schedule, training & development, opportunity for advancement

This is for licensed real estate agents who want to earn on the mortgage side of their deals without leaving real estate. You keep your real estate business and add a second income stream, with training, a national team, and access to 50+ lenders.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Location: Jacksonville / Richlands / New Bern, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $194–$195 per day + mileage reimbursement

Schedule: Early start (5–6am) until route completion, 5 days/week including weekends

You’ll manage and grow sales in local stores, build displays, stock and rotate product, and cover open/vacation routes. Good fit if you like being on the move, talking with store staff, and want career growth, benefits, and training with a major brand.

Employer: Builders FirstSource

Location: Jacksonville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help walk-in and call-in customers (homeowners and contractors) with product selection, quotes, and orders for building materials. This role mixes customer service and active selling, with training, benefits, and room to grow inside a large, national company.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.