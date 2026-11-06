🐱 Playful & Shy Jacksonville Cats Ready for Loving Homes

Jacksonville has some very special cats hoping for a fresh start. From tiny kittens to a young adult calico, these kitties are ready to join the right family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Onslow County Animal Services (OCAS)

Phone: (910) 455-0182

Snow Paws is a young black-and-white kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a baby, she’ll need gentle handling, playtime, and patience as she learns all about family life.

👉 Meet Snow Paws and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Onslow County Animal Services (OCAS)

Phone: (910) 455-0182

Jackie is a sleek black kitten who’s just starting life and needs a family to help her feel safe and loved. Kittens do best with lots of play, social time, and a calm place to nap.

👉 Meet Jackie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Onslow County Animal Services (OCAS)

Phone: (910) 455-0182

Note: Listed as found near Delaney Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28546 and now available for adoption

Jinx is a gray/blue baby kitten who was found locally and is now looking for a forever home. She’ll need a gentle, patient adopter to help her feel secure and loved.

👉 Meet Jinx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Onslow County Animal Services (OCAS)

Phone: (910) 455-0182

Note: Listed as found near Stillwater Landing Way, Sneads Ferry, NC and now available for adoption

Casper is a gray/blue baby boy who started out as a found kitten and is now ready for a permanent home. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Casper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Calico

Calico Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico

Calico Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Location: Jacksonville, NC

Health: Spayed, dewormed, recent flea prevention; vaccinations not up to date

Good with cats: Yes, loves other cats

Yes, loves other cats Good with dogs: Can tolerate dogs; tends to avoid small dog in current home

Rhaenyra is a young, energetic calico who enjoys the company of other cats and does fine living around a dog, as long as she has space to keep her distance. Her current family just welcomed a newborn and can’t give her the attention she craves, so they’re looking for a home where she’ll get more time and play. With no adoption fee, she’s a wonderful option for someone ready to update her vaccines and give her a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Rhaenyra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue and white

Gray/Blue and white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Adoption First Animal Rescue

Phone: (910) 290-3795

Beowulf is a gray-and-white kitten with a shy, gentle nature. His listing describes him as a bit of a “phantom” who likes to hide and avoid loud things like the vacuum. He’ll do best in a calm home that can give him time to come out of his shell and feel safe.

👉 Meet Beowulf and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jacksonville, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the listed shelters or visit their links to learn more, schedule a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.