English Teacher Opening at Brewster Middle School

A temporary, full-time English teacher (0210) position is open at Brewster Middle School, Camp Lejeune, NC for the SY 2026/2027 school year under the Department of Defense War Activity program. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, hold at least a bachelor’s degree, have 24 semester hours in English/Language Arts (including English literature, American literature, and composition) with 9 upper-level hours, complete student teaching or one year of full-time teaching, and hold either an unencumbered state teaching license, qualifying Praxis scores, or seven years of PreK–12 teaching. Candidates must apply through the DoDEA Employment Application System, upload official transcripts, a valid teaching license, and any needed veteran or eligibility documents, and select SY 2026/2027, BREWSTER MIDDLE SCHOOL -- CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, TEMPORARY, and FULL-TIME in their EAS profile. Apply or update your application here: https://webapps.dodea.edu/EAS/login.cfm

This content is adapted from materials provided by MCCS Lejeune-New River Family Member Employment Assistance Program - FMEAP