📅 $20 adult cornucopia centerpiece craft on Nov. 6

📅 Fall cornucopia craft class for adults in Jacksonville

Create a cozy fall centerpiece at the Make & Take Craft: Cornucopia Centerpiece class.

Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Friday, Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: Jacksonville Commons Adult Center , 100 Recreation Lane, Jacksonville, NC 28546

, Cost: $20

Who: Adults with an adult membership (membership and registration are required)

You’ll turn a classic cornucopia into a festive fall arrangement using mini gourds, fall flowers, and other seasonal accents. You get to take your finished centerpiece home to decorate your table.

Registration opens October 26, 2026, so mark your calendar if you want a spot.