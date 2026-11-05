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📅 Free Veterans Day Parade & Tribute Events in Jacksonville
📅 Veterans Day Parade & Tribute Events in Jacksonville
Celebrate and honor local Veterans with a full weekend of free community events in Jacksonville, NC.
Veterans Day Parade
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Hosted by Rolling Thunder NC-5, the annual parade runs along Western Blvd, from Coastal Carolina Community College to Village Drive. Free and open to the public, and great for the whole family.
Freedom Fountain Observance
9:30 AM, November 6, 2026
Corner of Johnson Blvd and New Bridge Street. This ceremony honors all who pass through Onslow County in service to our country and is part of the Veterans Tribute NC events.
More info: JacksonvilleNC.gov/FreedomFountain
Red, White and Salute Festival
5 PM, November 6, 2026
Jacksonville Commons Festival Grounds, 100 Recreation Lane — a festival for Veterans and their families.
More info: VisitJacksonvilleNC.gov
All events are free and open to the public.
More Info: Calendar • Veterans Day Parade
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