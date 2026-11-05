🏭 Jacksonville, NC Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Jacksonville’s manufacturing scene is steady, with solid hands-on roles for people who like fixing, building, and working with tools. Here are several strong options if you want steady hours and clear, practical work.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)

Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations) Location: Jacksonville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $28.13/hour, flat-rate performance pay

Hands-on role doing oil changes, tire work, brake and suspension checks, and test drives while you learn under experienced techs. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE certifications to grow your career.

Employer: Cherokee Federal (Cherokee Nation Government Solutions)

(Cherokee Nation Government Solutions) Location: Jacksonville, NC

Type: Contract, full-time with benefits

Pay: Estimated $30 – $35/hour

Advanced technical role calibrating precision instruments that support DoD production and maintenance. Good fit if you have 3+ years experience, strong metrology skills, and can handle detailed documentation; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and requires U.S. citizenship or permanent residency.

Employer: MSA Safety

Location: Jacksonville, NC

Type: Full-time, onsite

Shift: 1st shift, Mon–Thu, 5:00 am – 3:30 pm

Starting Pay: $16.65/hour

Assembly role working with small parts, hand and power tools, and packaging finished products in a safety-focused plant. Great if you want four-day workweeks, steady hours, and have a high school diploma/GED and can stand, lift up to 25 lbs, and follow clear work instructions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local plants and shops tend to post similar roles on a regular basis.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.