🏥 Jacksonville NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week

Jacksonville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level patient care to advanced practice roles. Here are a few solid openings worth a look right now.

Employer: Tactical Rehabilitation Inc.

Tactical Rehabilitation Inc. Location: Jacksonville, NC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (some evenings/weekends possible)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping patients with medical equipment fittings, usage instructions, and basic troubleshooting in an office setting. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable working closely with patients, and have at least a high school diploma.

Employer: QualDerm Partners

Location: Jacksonville, NC

Type: Full-time (4- or 5-day workweek)

Salary: Competitive base + production bonus

Advanced practice role at a new dermatology practice, treating a wide range of skin conditions with strong MA and physician support. Best for experienced APPs with 2+ years in dermatology who want to help build a growing clinic in a coastal community.

Employer: Southeastern Medical Oncology Center (SMOC)

Location: Jacksonville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinical support role in an oncology setting, working with a team that values compassion and high-quality patient care. Ideal if you’re a Certified Medical Assistant looking to grow in a specialty practice.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.