🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Jacksonville

Looking for a loyal dog in Jacksonville, NC? These pups are already loved by their current families and rescuers, and now they’re hoping for a forever home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: About 9 weeks (baby)

About 9 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)

(no fee listed) Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Jacksonville, NC)

About Winnie:

Winnie is a very young Lab mix puppy who was rescued from a home where he wasn’t treated well. He’s about 9 weeks old and has had his 6-week shot. His current family is rehoming him due to financial troubles after a move, not because of anything he did.

They describe him as well behaved and playful, and he’s still “finding his voice,” which is very normal for a young pup. He’ll need a family ready for all the usual puppy things: training, vet care, and lots of love and patience.

👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult (about 4 years old)

Adult (about 4 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Adoption First Animal Rescue

Phone: (910) 290-3795

About Luna:

Luna is a 4-year-old, medium-sized terrier mix with a fun, playful personality. She gets along well with other dogs and loves to be part of the action. If you want a dog who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still full of energy and joy, Luna could be a great match.

She sounds like a wonderful companion for someone looking for a sweet, active friend to share everyday life and adventures.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Goldendoodle

Goldendoodle Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Jacksonville, NC)

About Robert:

Robert is a young Goldendoodle whose family must rehome him due to military orders restricting size. They say he is “as sweet as any dog” they’ve ever met. He can be a bit timid at times and clumsy when excited, so he might accidentally bump into small children when playing.

He loves fetch, tug-of-war, and walks, though he pulls on the leash and will need some help with walking manners. His family is looking for someone who can give him the best life possible and continue his training and social time.

👉 Meet Robert and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jacksonville, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Sharing their links with friends, family, or local groups can also help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.