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Jacksonville police explain e-bike vs e-moto rules
The Jacksonville Illinois Police Department is reminding residents that not every electric bicycle is a legal e-bike under Illinois law, and that different rules may apply on public roads. Class 1–3 e-bikes must have working pedals, a motor under 750 watts, and speed limits of up to 20 mph for Class 1 and 2 (ages 15+) and up to 28 mph for Class 3 (ages 16+); e-bikes are not allowed on sidewalks. Electric cycles that do not meet these rules may be treated as motor-driven cycles or other motor vehicles and can require a driver’s license, registration, insurance, and safety equipment, and new Illinois micromobility rules will take effect on January 1, 2027; more information: Illinois Secretary of State micromobility resource.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Jacksonville Illinois Police Department
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